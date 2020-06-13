Opening Up

Yesterday I tried something different, several shots taken on a tripod of a little bunch of poppy buds opening up over the course of the day. My plan of action was foiled by overcast conditions and rain in the afternoon which meant that the poppy buds didn't unfurl as I'd hoped, and the flower didn't erupt into full bloom either. At least I'm blaming it on the weather! I faffed about with these shots yesterday and then faffed about some more, and this is the result. As I spent a pretty silly amount of time on it, this is going to be Saturday's picture because it is already Saturday morning here. I'm actually ahead of myself!