Photo 1126
Two Heads Are Better Than One
Callum and Chester, Catherine's dogs
@redandwhite
- we went out today and I hoped to get some action shots but they were just too quick to do them justice. This was taken at the end of our walk when everyone had slowed down.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
0
0
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1493
photos
261
followers
201
following
308% complete
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
82
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
285
1126
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
10th July 2020 2:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
