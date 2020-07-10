Previous
Next
Two Heads Are Better Than One by fbailey
Photo 1126

Two Heads Are Better Than One

Callum and Chester, Catherine's dogs @redandwhite - we went out today and I hoped to get some action shots but they were just too quick to do them justice. This was taken at the end of our walk when everyone had slowed down.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
308% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise