Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Photo 1125
Laying in Wait
Low tide at Folkestone Harbour this evening. Taken with the IR camera as the Nikon battery was flat. I was quite surprised it seemed to work.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
4
1
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1491
photos
261
followers
201
following
308% complete
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1119
82
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
Fantastic shot
July 9th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful BW
July 9th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Interesting focus and light! Its good to look at this photo for a while!
July 9th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
works extremely well. The boats and house stand out so well and I think the IR emphasises the layering in the sky and water.
July 9th, 2020
