Laying in Wait by fbailey
Photo 1125

Laying in Wait

Low tide at Folkestone Harbour this evening. Taken with the IR camera as the Nikon battery was flat. I was quite surprised it seemed to work.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Fantastic shot
July 9th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful BW
July 9th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Interesting focus and light! Its good to look at this photo for a while!
July 9th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
works extremely well. The boats and house stand out so well and I think the IR emphasises the layering in the sky and water.
July 9th, 2020  
