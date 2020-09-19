Previous
Hot Coffee by fbailey
Hot Coffee

If you look very closely, you may manage to see steam rising from the surface of the coffee - yes, it is actual steam, not a Photoshop fake as I originally intended!

It was achieved with a hand held steamer in one hand, and the camera remote in the other, with a bedside light suspended nearby to throw extra light on the cup and its contents. I processed with Silver Efex because it highlighted the contrast more than Colour Efex. The biggest problem I had was trying to gauge the right amount of steam (plus where to position the steamer) and the right moment to press the remote. Very many of these attempts looked like the cup was coming out of a sauna, or its contents contained witches' brew rather than anything you would want to drink.

The tutorial I used was https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vv9G11OFvCc if anyone fancies giving this a go:)
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019
Sylvia du Toit
Well done. Thanks for sharing the info.
September 19th, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice, simple, still life image
September 19th, 2020  
