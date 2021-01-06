Previous
Next
Unexpected Sighting by fbailey
Photo 1204

Unexpected Sighting

This little guy stopped me in my tracks this afternoon! I know a cold snap is forecast but surely not this cold?
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
January 6th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Hope you took home home??
January 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
LOL! So cute!
January 6th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh no he looks a long way from home and looking forlorn.
January 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise