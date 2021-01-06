Sign up
Photo 1204
Unexpected Sighting
This little guy stopped me in my tracks this afternoon! I know a cold snap is forecast but surely not this cold?
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1617
photos
255
followers
200
following
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
6th January 2021 3:59pm
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
January 6th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Hope you took home home??
January 6th, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! So cute!
January 6th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh no he looks a long way from home and looking forlorn.
January 6th, 2021
