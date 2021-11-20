Sign up
Photo 1252
Walking through the leaves
An unintentional shot with the phone . I admired the colours of the leaves on the way to the supermarket and thought I'd pull over on the way home. Luckily the Highland cattle were strolling just at that spot.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
1
1
ace
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
20th November 2021 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an old world kind of shot -- Love it , the Beautiful Autumn colours in contrast to the blue green of the ivy and evergreens , So lovely to see the highland cattle ! fav
November 20th, 2021
