Walking through the leaves by fbailey
Photo 1252

Walking through the leaves

An unintentional shot with the phone . I admired the colours of the leaves on the way to the supermarket and thought I'd pull over on the way home. Luckily the Highland cattle were strolling just at that spot.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an old world kind of shot -- Love it , the Beautiful Autumn colours in contrast to the blue green of the ivy and evergreens , So lovely to see the highland cattle ! fav
November 20th, 2021  
