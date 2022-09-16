Previous
Next
Wrong Side of the Fence by fbailey
Photo 1287

Wrong Side of the Fence

That grass over there is the greenest!
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I can't believe I'm in my 7th year here - I didn't think I'd make it through Year 1. I am surprised and extremely...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
September 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The barbed wire is not deterring it.
September 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise