Photo 1317
A Bit of Silliness
I don't know who enjoyed this photoshoot the most!
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
7
3
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way these days and I no longer...
1740
photos
187
followers
163
following
360% complete
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1313
1314
36
37
1315
1316
38
1317
Views
4
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fun triptych. How many treats did you get through?
February 27th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
I'm sure that he was more than happy to get the treats
February 27th, 2023
FBailey
ace
@wakelys
Quite a few, I had to keep bribing the rest to stay on the floor! This one is all down to you as it was going to be my Get Pushed but I thought perhaps you wanted something closer? It fitted the alternative category though!
February 27th, 2023
FBailey
ace
@salza
This little girl had a blast:)
February 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@fbailey
not what I was thinking but tag anyway for your creativity.
February 27th, 2023
FBailey
ace
@wakelys
Will do, thanks!
February 27th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
He he, I think the dog loved it for sure!
February 27th, 2023
