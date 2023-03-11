Sign up
Photo 1322
Stolen
Stolen, driven to the countryside, trashed and set alight.
No-one was hurt, it was in the middle of a field and left for the farmer to arrange disposal. So sad, someone's pride and joy once upon a time.
No need to comment, I was playing with Silver Efex and the IR camera from a few weeks back. Thought it would make a change from beach or dog shots.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
5
3
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way these days and I no longer...
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
39
40
41
1319
1320
1321
42
1322
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3000
Taken
15th September 2009 3:36am
Mags
ace
Great find and capture! So many textures.
March 11th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Cool shot and textures …… but how could someone just trashed and run?…… SAD😢
March 11th, 2023
FBailey
ace
@joemuli
V sad. It was abandoned away from the road which was a blessing so I imagine accomplices gave the joyriders a lift home. It's not unknown to find such cars turning up now and again.
March 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So much damage and disruption for others but great photo opportunity.
March 11th, 2023
Linda Godwin
destroyed - you made a nice B&W abandonment photo out of it!
March 11th, 2023
