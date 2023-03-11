Previous
Stolen by fbailey
Photo 1322

Stolen

Stolen, driven to the countryside, trashed and set alight.

No-one was hurt, it was in the middle of a field and left for the farmer to arrange disposal. So sad, someone's pride and joy once upon a time.

No need to comment, I was playing with Silver Efex and the IR camera from a few weeks back. Thought it would make a change from beach or dog shots.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way these days and I no longer...
Mags ace
Great find and capture! So many textures.
March 11th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Cool shot and textures …… but how could someone just trashed and run?…… SAD😢
March 11th, 2023  
FBailey ace
@joemuli V sad. It was abandoned away from the road which was a blessing so I imagine accomplices gave the joyriders a lift home. It's not unknown to find such cars turning up now and again.
March 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So much damage and disruption for others but great photo opportunity.
March 11th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
destroyed - you made a nice B&W abandonment photo out of it!
March 11th, 2023  
