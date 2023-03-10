Sign up
Photo 1321
Wet Walk
Taken with the IR camera. Processed with Silver Efex.
Note the photographer is standing well back from the waves having got drenched just a few minutes prior to this picture being taken!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
3
3
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way these days and I no longer...
1748
photos
187
followers
163
following
361% complete
365
365
Camera
NIKON D3000
Taken
5th November 2009 3:00am
KWind
ace
Love the splash action!
March 11th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Wet stones like these look so good in B&W!
March 11th, 2023
FBailey
ace
@kwind
It was also extremely cold!
March 11th, 2023
