Wet Walk by fbailey
Photo 1321

Wet Walk

Taken with the IR camera. Processed with Silver Efex.

Note the photographer is standing well back from the waves having got drenched just a few minutes prior to this picture being taken!
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way these days and I no longer...
KWind ace
Love the splash action!
March 11th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Wet stones like these look so good in B&W!
March 11th, 2023  
FBailey ace
@kwind It was also extremely cold!
March 11th, 2023  
