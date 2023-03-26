Previous
Beach Art by fbailey
Photo 1328

Beach Art

Splashes of colour on a grey day
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

FBailey

@fbailey
☠northy ace
such an interesting abstract! i do like the textures that go along with it...

we're paired for get pushed this week... how about trying something with a fork?
March 26th, 2023  
