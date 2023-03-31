Previous
Snail and Spade by fbailey
Photo 1333

Snail and Spade

Daffodils dancing in the wind - not a perfect shot by any means but as I spent a silly amount of time messing about in the garden with this, it's the best of a bad bunch. A work in practice!
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

FBailey

@fbailey
Mags ace
I like it!
March 30th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Fascinating to see the snail up on the shovel handle. I really like the tones in this.
March 30th, 2023  
