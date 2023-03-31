Sign up
Photo 1333
Snail and Spade
Daffodils dancing in the wind - not a perfect shot by any means but as I spent a silly amount of time messing about in the garden with this, it's the best of a bad bunch. A work in practice!
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
2
0
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way at present and I no longer...
1764
photos
186
followers
161
following
365% complete
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
44
1329
45
1330
1331
298
1332
1333
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D40
Taken
31st March 2023 1:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Mags
ace
I like it!
March 30th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Fascinating to see the snail up on the shovel handle. I really like the tones in this.
March 30th, 2023
