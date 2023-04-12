No 57

This is Jay, who I met this afternoon at the beach. I was hoping to take shots of people using ICM, slow shutter speed and a polariser. No-one was about! Then Jay walked past and I asked if he would mind if I took a shot of his retreating back view. I explained what I was trying to do, he Googled Olga Karlovac on his phone and said her photos looked cool. He then very kindly patiently waited while I faffed about with camera settings.



I wasn't very successful with the ICM so I chatted about the 100 Strangers Project and asked if I could please have a head shot. Yet another stranger who was kind enough to agree - thank you Jay!