Thalassa by fbailey
Photo 1391

Thalassa

Moored by Folkestone Pier, was due to sail at 2pm but now delayed till 3.30pm. Hoping to catch her departure:)
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

FBailey

Susan Wakely ace
A great street view and interesting looking vessel.
July 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
What a lovely vessel - lots of interest in this shot
July 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great shot! Looking forward of her departing 😊
July 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Weather looking ominous! Hope she sails!
July 9th, 2023  
