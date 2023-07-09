Sign up
Photo 1391
Thalassa
Moored by Folkestone Pier, was due to sail at 2pm but now delayed till 3.30pm. Hoping to catch her departure:)
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
A great street view and interesting looking vessel.
July 9th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
What a lovely vessel - lots of interest in this shot
July 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great shot! Looking forward of her departing 😊
July 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Weather looking ominous! Hope she sails!
July 9th, 2023
