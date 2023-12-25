Sign up
Previous
Photo 1428
Keep the presents
... I'll have the boxes 📦
25th December 2023
5
2
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
1893
photos
187
followers
152
following
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, how classic cat! Happy Christmas
December 25th, 2023
FBailey
ace
@casablanca
And to you too!
December 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute
December 25th, 2023
Jesika
His Lordship the Mighty Muscles unwrapped all the pressies. Not bothered about contents, just the joy of shredding paper. Memories. Xx
December 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Ha ha! A very merry Christmas to you, Felicity!
December 25th, 2023
