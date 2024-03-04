Previous
Happiness by fbailey
Happiness

Sea, sand and a ball - what more can you wish for :)
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
March 4th, 2024  
Helen Jane
.. just a little sunshine if I may add that to the list, but it looks as though the weather is fine here and that is certainly a happy face.
March 4th, 2024  
