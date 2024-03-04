Sign up
Photo 1449
Happiness
Sea, sand and a ball - what more can you wish for :)
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat!
Tags
dulcie
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
March 4th, 2024
Helen Jane
.. just a little sunshine if I may add that to the list, but it looks as though the weather is fine here and that is certainly a happy face.
March 4th, 2024
