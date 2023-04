ICM Cliff Path

This is my not very good attempt at ICM on a person instead of trees. I tried this out at the beach as I live in a small village and don't often go into town. I did convert it originally to b&w but the cliffs made it look too dark so I gave it a Nik filter instead. I now see why wide roads and white buildings work so much better!



Good experience, great fun if quite frustrating, and it gave me the opportunity to chat to another stranger and add to my 100 Strangers Project (see 365 album).