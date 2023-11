Stranger No 64

This is Reuben, who was walking along rhe beach today with his son, Oscar, and Alphonse, their dog. I was taking shots of the waves but I kept missing the biggest ones (as usual). Alphonse and Dulcie were both chasing balls and I showed him the picture I had just taken of the three of them. I tried to send it to him but struggled so gave him the link to 365.



I then explained about the 100 Strangers Project and asked if I could take his picture. He very kindly agreed. Thanks Reuben!