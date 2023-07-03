Previous
Nos 61 and 62 by fbailey
Nos 61 and 62

Two really kind men who were coming down the slope to the beach whilst I was coming up. After 3 dog walks and squatting on a groyne trying to take long exposures of the waves, I was walking like a cowboy who'd just got off his horse. They stopped to chat to me commiserating how steep the hill was when I found myself asking if they could please do me a favour. The chap on the left joked they weren't going to carry me up to my car, and looked relieved (but surprised) when I asked if I could take their photograph. I explained about the 100 Strangers Project and they were willing to help.

I am constantly surprised at how kind complete strangers are. They are probably constantly surprised at how eccentric old ladies can be!
Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Well done!
July 4th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
It’s a great one - guy on the left did look strong enough if you’d needed it
July 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful capture - they look so relaxed and happy to pose for you! fav
July 4th, 2023  
