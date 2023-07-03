Nos 61 and 62

Two really kind men who were coming down the slope to the beach whilst I was coming up. After 3 dog walks and squatting on a groyne trying to take long exposures of the waves, I was walking like a cowboy who'd just got off his horse. They stopped to chat to me commiserating how steep the hill was when I found myself asking if they could please do me a favour. The chap on the left joked they weren't going to carry me up to my car, and looked relieved (but surprised) when I asked if I could take their photograph. I explained about the 100 Strangers Project and they were willing to help.



I am constantly surprised at how kind complete strangers are. They are probably constantly surprised at how eccentric old ladies can be!