Hearing a Who

So you know what I think?... Why, I think that there must be someone on top of that small



speck of dust! Some sort of a creature of very small size, too small to be seen by an elephant’s eyes



“



some poor little person who’s shaking with fear that he’ll blow in the pool! He has no



way to steer! I’ll just have to save him. Because, after all, a person’s a person, no matter how



small.”



So, gently, and using the greatest of care, the elephant stretched his great trunk through the



air, and he lifted the dust speck and carried it over and placed it down, safe, on a very soft clover.

...

Then Horton stopped walking. The speck-voice was talking! The voice was so faint he could



just barely hear it. “Speak up, please” said Horton. He put his ear near it. “My friend,” came



the voice, “you’re a very fine friend. You’ve helped all us folks on this dust speck no end.

