Hearing a Who by fiveplustwo
Photo 2794

Hearing a Who

So you know what I think?... Why, I think that there must be someone on top of that small

speck of dust! Some sort of a creature of very small size, too small to be seen by an elephant’s eyes



some poor little person who’s shaking with fear that he’ll blow in the pool! He has no

way to steer! I’ll just have to save him. Because, after all, a person’s a person, no matter how

small.”

So, gently, and using the greatest of care, the elephant stretched his great trunk through the

air, and he lifted the dust speck and carried it over and placed it down, safe, on a very soft clover.
Then Horton stopped walking. The speck-voice was talking! The voice was so faint he could

just barely hear it. “Speak up, please” said Horton. He put his ear near it. “My friend,” came

the voice, “you’re a very fine friend. You’ve helped all us folks on this dust speck no end.
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Photo Details

