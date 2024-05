Tweedledum and TweedledeeAgreed to have a battle;For Tweedledum said TweedledeeHad spoiled his nice new rattle.Just then flew down a monstrous crow,As black as a tar-barrel;Which frightened both the heroes so,They quite forgot their quarrel.Faithfully re-enacted by Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dumber. 😄 @fiveplustwo theme - Mad HatterAnd no we have not put on weight..... we both have very large cushions stuffed up our jumpers. 🤣