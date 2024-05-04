Previous
The Truth Is What I Make It by fiveplustwo
Photo 3595

The Truth Is What I Make It

I could set this world on fire and call it rain. Anyone can betray anyone.


-The Red Queen



Please join five plus two in a celebration of the Mad Hatter, Alice in Wonderland... Take a selfie with the above in mind and tag fiveplustwo-madhatter. Join the tea party!

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Dave ace
Neat
May 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Very evil!! Beautiful though
May 4th, 2024  
