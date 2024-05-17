Previous
Philosophy by fiveplustwo
Philosophy

I sometimes sit quietly to meditate and seriously consider my place in the universe, and my significance in the grand scheme of things..... And in those moments of peace, tranquility and understanding, I am always overcome by the urge to write my name large in gasoline and set that shit on fire.

I've studied the works of many of the great philosophers and wise men of the past and have concluded that some of it is enlightening, some of it is just common sense and the rest of it is just mind games, nonsense and piffle. Oh..... and Buddha is just a smug, self satisfied fat git.

@SwillinBillyFlynn
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Kitty Hawke ace
haha...............:)
May 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love your summary of Philosophy.
May 16th, 2024  
moni kozi
heheee... great shot and story!
May 16th, 2024  
