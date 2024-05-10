Previous
Alas poor Yorick I knew him by fiveplustwo
Alas poor Yorick I knew him

and to perfectly honest, he was a bit of an arsehole. But we shouldn't speak ill of the dead......... or should we?

Why, when celebrities die, do we always hear so many tributes with people fawning all over them to make them out to be paragons of virtue and angelic, kind, perfect souls. Why isn't anybody ever honest?

Why doesn't somebody tell the truth for once. I would love to hear someone on the BBC news, just once, say "He leaves behind a wife and three children, who are all really glad to see the back of the miserable old bastard. He will not be missed at all, and his parting will leave a huge hole in their hearts filled with joy and happiness."

@SwillinBillyFlynn Gorgeous shot! ... FUUUUNYYYY thoughts! I once read a book where a widow spoke up like that... I'm trying to remember what book it was...
hahaha it is a question I have often asked - it appears that everyone is a paragon of virtue at death :)
well staged
haha.......well said......lovin' that castle.......holiday home ???
