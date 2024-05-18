Sign up
Previous
Photo 3608
me thinks
Think left, think right,
Think low, think high,
Oh, the thinks you can think up
If only you try.
Dr Suess
@wenbow
18th May 2024
18th May 24
2
1
Tags
fiveplustwo-philosophy
JackieR
ace
That's clever
May 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cleverly done without over thinking.
May 18th, 2024
