If you get this by fiveplustwo
Photo 3619

If you get this

let me know, because I don't get it...
@monikozi
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
991% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Not unless you are barking mad.
May 31st, 2024  
kali ace
dog-eared
May 31st, 2024  
Mark Prince ace
@wakelys Haha, that was what I was going to comment till I saw you had beaten me !
May 31st, 2024  
