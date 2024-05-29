Sign up
Photo 3618
Pet Hate .......
When I was a nurse of adults I loathed dealing with other people's poo. Now I deal with cat do and today two (!)mega-poonamies! Now I no longer have much if a sense of smell much easier to deal with!!
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Five plus Two
365
moto g(7) power
29th May 2024 12:19pm
jackie5plus2
fiveplustwo-pet
