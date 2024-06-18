Previous
1988 by fiveplustwo
1988

A time when as a Ward Sister I had Authority.
Where has the time gone. Now happily retired.
Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
996% complete

Suzanne ace
Good authority image
June 17th, 2024  
