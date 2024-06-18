Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3637
1988
A time when as a Ward Sister I had Authority.
Where has the time gone. Now happily retired.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3674
photos
109
followers
21
following
996% complete
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Suzanne
ace
Good authority image
June 17th, 2024
