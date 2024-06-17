Previous
Next
Authority Figures by fiveplustwo
Photo 3637

Authority Figures

Authority figures, dictators in disguise
Blood on hands, zipping lips, truth they disguise
Power corrupts, their iron grip tight
Oppression and fear, their daily delight

They silence the voices of those who dissent
Suppressing the truth, their only intent
They rule with an iron fist, blind to the cries
Of those who suffer under their lies

Join Five Plus Two with your selfie reflecting Authority Figures. Tag fiveplustwo-AuthorityFigures

@photohoot
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
996% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
I dream of a day when the people can see just how despicable these individuals can be.
June 17th, 2024  
Mona Chrome
That is creepy, but so are they. Preach!
June 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@monachorome Whomever raised you did a good job. ;-)
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise