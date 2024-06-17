Sign up
Photo 3637
Authority Figures
Authority figures, dictators in disguise
Blood on hands, zipping lips, truth they disguise
Power corrupts, their iron grip tight
Oppression and fear, their daily delight
They silence the voices of those who dissent
Suppressing the truth, their only intent
They rule with an iron fist, blind to the cries
Of those who suffer under their lies
Join Five Plus Two with your selfie reflecting Authority Figures. Tag fiveplustwo-AuthorityFigures
@photohoot
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3675
photos
109
followers
21
following
996% complete
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G900V
Taken
17th June 2024 5:46pm
Tags
figures
,
authority
,
@photohoot
Wendy
ace
I dream of a day when the people can see just how despicable these individuals can be.
June 17th, 2024
Mona Chrome
That is creepy, but so are they. Preach!
June 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@monachorome
Whomever raised you did a good job. ;-)
June 17th, 2024
