Authority figures, dictators in disguiseBlood on hands, zipping lips, truth they disguisePower corrupts, their iron grip tightOppression and fear, their daily delightThey silence the voices of those who dissentSuppressing the truth, their only intentThey rule with an iron fist, blind to the criesOf those who suffer under their lies