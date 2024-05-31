Perfect Pet

Princes Lia has been with us now for 8 months, and in that time she has blossomed from a frightened, timid little thing who hid under our bed for her first month with us, into a gentle, loving affectionate, bonkers, boisterous, fun loving, and completely adorable little girl.
She is now so much more than just a pet, she is a friend, and a constant companion. She really has bonded with both @CuteKitty and myself. We are so glad we took a chance on a frightened little thing in the cat rescue that nobody else wanted.
It's amazing what a bit of patience, love and kindness can achieve. We hope things are going to go the same way with our new timid rescue, Lady Luna. I feel sure they will. 😸😸