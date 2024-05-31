Previous
Perfect Pet by fiveplustwo
Photo 3619

Perfect Pet

Princes Lia has been with us now for 8 months, and in that time she has blossomed from a frightened, timid little thing who hid under our bed for her first month with us, into a gentle, loving affectionate, bonkers, boisterous, fun loving, and completely adorable little girl.

She is now so much more than just a pet, she is a friend, and a constant companion. She really has bonded with both @CuteKitty and myself. We are so glad we took a chance on a frightened little thing in the cat rescue that nobody else wanted.

It's amazing what a bit of patience, love and kindness can achieve. We hope things are going to go the same way with our new timid rescue, Lady Luna. I feel sure they will. 😸😸

@fiveplustwo theme - pet

@SwillinBillyFlynn
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
991% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
Lucky all around
May 30th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Awww....little dear that she is.....
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a little sweetie.
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise