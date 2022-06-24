Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2977
I am worthy of buying very expensive sunglasses...'cause I never loose them...
...true/false...
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3007
photos
124
followers
19
following
815% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A520F
Taken
25th June 2022 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-truefalse
,
sporenmaken-5plus2
Renee Salamon
ace
Great b&w selfie - if you’ve never lost a pair of your sunglasses you are unique
June 25th, 2022
365 Project
