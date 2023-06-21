Previous
You're Home! I'll Love Then Ignore You by fiveplustwo
You're Home! I'll Love Then Ignore You

TLC (the Lodger cat) is all over me for a wee while, when I return from a break. After she's had some love, some treats and sharpened her claws on me, she's back to a disdainful distance (until meal time!)

Punctured claw-cushion photogger - @30pics4jackiesdiamond
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
