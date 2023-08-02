Agadoo by Black Lace

If you ain't got an earworm you're not a Brit of a certain age!!
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee
To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees
Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody
I met a hula mistress somewhere in Waikiki
Where she was selling pineapple playing ukulele
And when I went to the girl, come on and teach me to sway
She laughed and whispered to me, yes come tonight to the bay
The lovely beach and the sky
The moon of Hawaii
The rum calypso sarong
We'll all be singing this song
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee
To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees
Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee
To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees
Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody
Then down on the shore
They gather romance
She showed me much more
Not only to dance
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee
To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees
Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee
To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees
Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody
The lovely beach and the sky
The moon of Hawaii
The rum calypso sarong
We'll all be singing this song
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee
To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees
Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree
Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee
To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees
Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody
