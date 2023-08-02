Agadoo by Black Lace

If you ain't got an earworm you're not a Brit of a certain age!!



Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee

To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees

Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody

I met a hula mistress somewhere in Waikiki

Where she was selling pineapple playing ukulele

And when I went to the girl, come on and teach me to sway

She laughed and whispered to me, yes come tonight to the bay

The lovely beach and the sky

The moon of Hawaii

The rum calypso sarong

We'll all be singing this song

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee

To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees

Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee

To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees

Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody

Then down on the shore

They gather romance

She showed me much more

Not only to dance

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee

To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees

Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee

To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees

Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody

The lovely beach and the sky

The moon of Hawaii

The rum calypso sarong

We'll all be singing this song

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee

To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees

Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, shake the tree

Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple, grind coffee

To the left, to the right, jump up and down and to the knees

Come and dance every night, sing with a hula melody

Source: Musixmatch

Songwriters: Francois Pierre Camille Bernheim / Michel Eugene Delancray / Mya-micheline-helyett Simille

Agadoo lyrics © Marouani Editions