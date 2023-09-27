Previous
Five Painted Toes by fiveplustwo
Five Painted Toes

My routine on the boating holiday is a morning stroll, get back on board and make a cuppa. I then sit under a blanket and do my phone puzzles. All before any one else is up and about.

Five plus Two

