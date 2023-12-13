Sign up
Photo 3453
I'm Painted and Decorated
I rarely paint my nails these days and I own enough Christmas earings for every day in December, but don't get to wear them anymore. Shame you cannot see the sprouts I put in especially for this glum portrait.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Views
3
365
PENTAX K-70
13th December 2023 4:02pm
jackie5plus2
fiveplustwo-paintedanddecorated
