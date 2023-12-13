Previous
I'm Painted and Decorated by fiveplustwo
I'm Painted and Decorated

I rarely paint my nails these days and I own enough Christmas earings for every day in December, but don't get to wear them anymore. Shame you cannot see the sprouts I put in especially for this glum portrait.
