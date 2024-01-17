Sign up
Previous
Photo 3489
From Start to (my) Finish
I selected one resulting image and put it through again and repeated another three times.
Where did my smile go??
Give it a go, but be warned it enhances ALL facial shadows as hair so have a light shining directly onto you ( unless you want a Jacobean beard!!!)
https://portraitai.app/
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Five plus Two
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the bottom two.
January 16th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
what about the middle one??!???
January 16th, 2024
