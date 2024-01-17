Previous
From Start to (my) Finish by fiveplustwo
Photo 3489

From Start to (my) Finish

I selected one resulting image and put it through again and repeated another three times.

Where did my smile go??

Give it a go, but be warned it enhances ALL facial shadows as hair so have a light shining directly onto you ( unless you want a Jacobean beard!!!)

https://portraitai.app/

17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I like the bottom two.
January 16th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@wakelys what about the middle one??!???
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise