One of my favourite vintage cameras. (I have a collection of over 70. 😁) It is a Russian Zenit TTL Olympic. 35mm film camera, In superb condition and still working beautifully.
It is a limited edition that was made to commemorate the 1980 Moscow Winter Olympics. To be honest it is a very good camera, the only problem is that, like most Russian cameras of that era, it is built like a tank. and is really rather heavy.
I have loads of brilliant lenses to go with it, including a truly massive 300mm prime lens that weighs even more than the camera. So it's not a combo you want carry round with you, unless you want to end up looking like a Russian shot putter. 😁