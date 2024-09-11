Blossoms and Buds Blanket

Previous
I made this for The Van and most mornings we've kicked it off and it's slipped onto the floor amongst shoes, bags and dampness.

Theme - flower-power

11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Suzanne ace
Wonderful rug! Must be very warm
September 10th, 2024  
kali ace
as long as youre using it and its not sitting in a closet somewhere ... but I feel bad for it , dont mistreat it !!
September 10th, 2024  
