Previous
Photo 3717
Blossoms and Buds Blanket
I made this for The Van and most mornings we've kicked it off and it's slipped onto the floor amongst shoes, bags and dampness.
Theme - flower-power
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
2
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
fiveplustwo-flowerpower
,
jackie5plus2
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful rug! Must be very warm
September 10th, 2024
kali
ace
as long as youre using it and its not sitting in a closet somewhere ... but I feel bad for it , dont mistreat it !!
September 10th, 2024
