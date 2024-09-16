Previous
Half The Picture by fiveplustwo
Half The Picture

By filtering out unflattering realities and accentuating the positives, ads manufacture a sense of desirability and need, tricking the viewer into believing that acquiring the advertised item will bring them happiness, status, or some other benefit. This selective framing is a well-established psychological tactic to bypass rational analysis and directly tap into the emotional decision-making centers of the brain. Consumers are left with an incomplete, distorted understanding that serves the advertiser's interests rather than providing a truthful, objective depiction. Ads are inherently biased snapshots, carefully curated to present a persuasive yet limited perspective that obscures the full picture.

Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
