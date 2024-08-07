Previous
Time and Relative Dimension In Space by fiveplustwo
Photo 3686

Time and Relative Dimension In Space

Earth Rise pic from Pexels
TARDIS pic from BBC
Coat and boots from my wardrobe

Dr Who fan @30pics4jackiesdiamond

Which Doctor is your favourite? Old school - Tom Baker, New School David Tennant
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
