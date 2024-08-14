Sign up
Previous
Photo 3692
Hat's Off
Copied unashamedly from someone I follow on the Emma Davies Camera Club, but mine's nowhere near as accomplished or elegant. But as Emma states on the AYWMC course, done is better than perfect and after 10 shots, I'm done!
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3729
photos
107
followers
20
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-hatsoff
