Photo 3748
I would...
like to move more, to draw more, to photograph more
@monikozi
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
3
0
Tags
fiveplustwo-iwould
moni kozi
What has the 10 lei bill to do with it all? The house behind me is drawn on the bill. I thought it would show in the photo. But it doesn't! Oh well... bugger
October 20th, 2024
JackieR
ace
I can see you happy in there
October 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Ah thanks for the extra info.
October 20th, 2024
