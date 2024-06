Perseverance

A busy day today, with few pictures but this not-very-flattering one has got to be the one for today.

All the weather; lots of feelings; many different tasks; but in the midst of it all purposeful efforts to connect. This one had not wanted to run today, but we met anyway and braved the wind and the threatening rain, ranting and offloading as we went about our steady plod. Such times are necessary, and appreciated.