Out of our comfort zones

An exciting but slightly stressful day as we got ready for and started our not-far-away mini-break. In trying to de-escalate a meltdown, I'd made decisions that meant I had to set out on a 5km walk alone at dusk, to fetch my car and other bits. It was a balmy evening and I felt a bit drunk, without having touched a drop, which made me question if all the drunken walks home I'd had in years gone by were really as drunken as I had thought, or if they were at least in part intoxication from feeling vulnerable.



Nonetheless, I found beauty along my route, and realised I'd never seen our nearby harbour properly at night before.