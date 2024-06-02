Hastings 5 Mile

I'd hoped I'd do ok with this flattish road-ish race today, but woke up feeling very asthmaticky and wasn't feeling it. Then, shortly after getting there, we had a bit of an unpleasant surprise which unnerved me somewhat. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, I was able to run slightly ahead of my hoped-for pace and took a huge chunk off of last year's race time, and got myself a very respectable time indeed. More than that, I got to share the highs and lows with the best crowd, my (mostly) non-competitive vegan running family 💚

Out of the pic is my dear G, with whom I spent much of the rest of the day 💕