Mastercraftsman

A black, white and red woodpecker has visited my bird feeder ever since living here. This is one of it's masterpieces. A perfect circle in an old apple tree. There were several more holes in this tree, along with other trees in the orchard. I could hear it hammering away as I took this picture. No chance of getting a photo of it on the feeder as the slightest movement by the door and it's off.

Disturbed a hare and a pheasant in the orchard whilst out.