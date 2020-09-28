Previous
Mr. Balloon Guy by flygirl
Photo 944

Mr. Balloon Guy

I had to take a picture of this man. He's just too cute in his pink suit and rainbow hat. Who wouldn't want to buy a ballon from him? 🎈

Stay healthy! Life is good!
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

