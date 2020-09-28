Sign up
Photo 944
Mr. Balloon Guy
I had to take a picture of this man. He's just too cute in his pink suit and rainbow hat. Who wouldn't want to buy a ballon from him? 🎈
Stay healthy! Life is good!
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Dee L.
ace
@flygirl
Update: It is now 2020. For the most part I've been gone for the past few years. In 2017 I was diagnosed with breast...
Tags
man
,
pink
,
rainbow
,
ballons
