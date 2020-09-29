Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 945
Reykjavik Lighthouse
Another photo from Iceland. I just noticed I missed a day, so throwing this one in.
Thanks for all the looksies and comments, they are very appreciated.
Stay safe and wear a mask, it could save a life...even yours.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
0
1
Dee L.
ace
@flygirl
Update: It is now 2020. For the most part I've been gone for the past few years. In 2017 I was diagnosed with breast...
957
photos
31
followers
32
following
259% complete
View this month »
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sea
,
sailing
,
lighthouse
,
iceland
,
reykjavik
