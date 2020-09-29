Previous
Reykjavik Lighthouse by flygirl
Photo 945

Reykjavik Lighthouse

Another photo from Iceland. I just noticed I missed a day, so throwing this one in.

Thanks for all the looksies and comments, they are very appreciated.

Stay safe and wear a mask, it could save a life...even yours.
Dee L.

ace
@flygirl
Update: It is now 2020. For the most part I've been gone for the past few years. In 2017 I was diagnosed with breast...
