The day about doing nothing by forthebetter
13 / 365

The day about doing nothing

Никуда не выхожу и ничего не делаю. Лечусь. Остаëтся только рисовать.

I din't go out anywhere and I din't do anything. I'm being treated. To draw is all that's left.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Datura Flower

@forthebetter
