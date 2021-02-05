The day about two years of poi spinning

5 февраля 2019 года я впервые взяла в руки пои. В то время у меня не было ни толкового учебного материала, ни идейных вдохновителей. Но за эти два года многое изменилось! Начиная крутить, я не вкладывала в это занятие ничего особенного, это был просто способ убить время. И только потом пои стали для меня настоящим космосом, гармонией момента здесь и сейчас, свободным потоком высвобождаемой энергии!



On February 5, 2019, I took poi in my hands for the first time. At that time, I had neither sensible teaching material, nor ideological inspirers. But a lot has changed over these two years! When I started spinning, I didn't invest anything special in this activity, it was just a way to kill time. And only after a while poi spinning became for me a real cosmos, the harmony of the here and now, and free flow of released energy!